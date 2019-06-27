First Alert 7 Forecast: Staying hot this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures remain hot this weekend with some slim chances of storms on the 7-day. This evening mostly clear with lows in the 70s and very warm temperatures expected for Friday with a high near 98. Pretty much carbon copy days for the weekend until Sunday. Temperatures will then cool some into the middle 90s for much of next work week. We will also introduce a slim chance of some pop up storms by Wednesday. The Independence Day forecast will be little cooler with a high temperature near 90 and a slim chance of a passing storm.