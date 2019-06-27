LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door expect quiet weather and temperatures to be in the lower 70s. We could see a few areas of patchy fog this morning during sunrise, but it will be quick to move out. Clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are in the forecast for this afternoon.
The nice weather will continue into Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 90s, and possibly a few places near 100. Saturday will be a similar day as well with more places in the upper 90s to 100. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. If you are outside working, or for activities make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. We will see feel like temperatures the next few days around 100-103. Sunday will be a little cooler compared to Saturday with most places in the low to mid 90s.
Monday will be another dry day with most places in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday, a few more clouds will build in and low isolated storm chances are possible. Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast through next Friday, but then another round of dry weather is expected.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.