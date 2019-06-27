The nice weather will continue into Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 90s, and possibly a few places near 100. Saturday will be a similar day as well with more places in the upper 90s to 100. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. If you are outside working, or for activities make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. We will see feel like temperatures the next few days around 100-103. Sunday will be a little cooler compared to Saturday with most places in the low to mid 90s.