Lawton elementary school to hold workday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton elementary school principal is looking for volunteers to help with a workday this weekend. It’s being done to get the school ready for the upcoming school year. Edison Elementary School has a new principal and she’s hoping to update parts of the school to make it more inviting for the students and teachers.
Since Dana Moore took over, there’s been multiple work days where they made changes to classrooms, the office, and even the hallways. This weekend, she’s holding one that the community can come and volunteer at. Moore said the groups of people that have already helped make a difference in the school.
"They came in, they helped move desks, they helped clean desks,” she said. “Nobody realizes but all those things have to be pulled out so you can get things cleaned for the new year and having so many people come in makes me proud and excited and kinda gives us a new enthusiasm to start the year with."
If you’d like to volunteer, email Dana Moore at dmoore@lawtonps.org. If you can’t make this workday, Moore said they’re going to have a few more before the school year starts.
