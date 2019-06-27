Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge phone service still out

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - Staff at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is dealing with the headache of not having phone service. Phone lines have been down for the last five to six weeks.
Acting Deputy Manager Paul Balkenbush says there are a number of reasons behind the inconvenience, aside from aging infrastructure.
“There is a lot of rugged terrain out here so the lines out here are underground and exposed to animals," said Balkenbush. "The bison and longhorn like to rub up against the pedestals. Prairie dogs chew on the lines. When water gets up, that’s certainly has been an issue when it comes to cell phone connectivity.”
If you’ve been on the Refuge, you’re well aware of the spotty cell phone service, so employees are forced to communicate via radio, email, or meet in person. Helen Riley is a volunteer at the Visitor Center and says the downed lines has a big impact on tourists.
“When we had request of people to call to make a reservation for the wildlife tours in June, people couldn’t call to make a reservation," Riley said. "We definitely had fewer people attend. It’s definitely an inconvenience not having phones.”
Though Balkenbush couldn’t give an exact date as to when phones should be working, he says there are proactive steps being taken to fix the problem.
“The good news is we’ve had folks from Denver and our IT department come and and have done a thorough assessment," he said. "We’re working with local contractors too that handle telephone lines.”
On Wednesday, a contract was approved to fix the lines and was expected to be awarded to a contractor Thursday.
While lines are down, you’re asked to email wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov for help with camping or reservations. Any general questions can be emailed to wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov. The Visitor Center is also open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have an emergency on the Refuge, do not hesitate to call 911.
