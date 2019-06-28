Blair kids write supportive messages for firefighters

BLAIR, Okla. (TNN) - The Blair Fire Department is experiencing some graffiti problems, but this is one they don't mind.
Some kids in the Blair community went and wrote supportive messages on the sidewalk in front of the fire department.
Some of the messages say “We support our firefighters” or just simply have the word “love” written.
According to Blair Fire Chief Albert Tyner, says this is the only type of graffiti he wants to see.
He also says seeing those messages made his heart happy and even made him tear up.
