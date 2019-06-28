City crews clean up tree limbs in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A city-wide tree limb cleanup happened Friday in Duncan as several city crews helped dispose of debris brought on by last week’s storms.
Severe weather swept through Duncan last Tuesday night and more than a week later, it's still causing problems.
"It’s every day. There are constantly dead limbs falling, leaves from the trees. Me and my dad are both always mowing and bagging up the yard and making piles of sticks,” said Duncan resident Dax Alston.
That hasn’t just been a problem for Alston, but for the entire community.
"We had 140 calls from Thursday to right now and that’s the ones we’re working on. If we go by a location and see that there is debris in their yard, we will stop and pick it up. But if they live in an area that no one in that area has called, there’s no way of us knowing that they have limb problems,” said City of Duncan Community Services Director Randy Norman.
Norman said they asked everyone to move the piles of debris to the curb. They picked up as many of those piles today as they could.
"If we have any left, they can call the Duncan cemetery which is (580) 470 - 2088 and they can leave us their address and we’ll pick them up again next Friday,” Norman said.
While there still may be more piles to go, Alston said he’s glad the city is doing something about the problem. "We’re very happy, we worked very happy to get it out of our yard and we’re glad it’s going to be gone,” Alston said.
Again, if you live in the city of Duncan and need limbs picked up from your home, just put them on the curb and call (580) 470 – 2088.
Norman said if you don't let them know you still have them by next Friday, you will be responsible for removing them from your property on your own.
