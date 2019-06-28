First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Friday morning Texoma! It will be a very hot afternoon all across the viewing area with most places in the upper 90s and a few nearing the triple digits. Feel like temperatures today will be in the upper 90s and low triple digits. There will be lots of sunshine this afternoon. Expect dry weather throughout your Friday and into the weekend.
Saturday will be another hot and dry day all throughout Texoma. When you are out and about enjoying this summer weather make sure to stay hydrated. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. The Freedom Festival starts at 10AM Saturday morning and will go till 10PM at night. Go out and enjoy all the good food, fun activities, and fireworks.
Sunday will be a nice end to the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday next week still look dry with high temperatures holding steady in the mid 90s. A few more clouds will build in Tuesday afternoon ahead of storm chances that return on Wednesday. Right now storm chances remain very low, but with more moisture moving northward and a system moving in, storm chances may increase.
4th of July, unfortunately, may be our next best chance for a few showers and storms in Texoma. A frontal boundary looks to move in during the evening hours and a few storms are possible ahead of it. Highs on the 4th of July will be in the lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
