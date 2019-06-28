Fundraiser helps Hulen assistant fire chief and family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A spaghetti dinner was held Thursday night to help a local firefighter.
The Hulen Volunteer Fire Department fought a house fire back in April near Highway 65.
It had a direct impact on firefighters because it was the home of one of their own.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Padilla and his family lost their home and all their belongings in the fire.
A fundraiser held at the VFW post 5263 in Lawton included a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction to benefit the Padilla family.
“The community support has been wonderful. That’s one thing I can says about our community and Oklahoma in general. It’s a very giving state," said Assistant Fire Chief Padilla.
“It’s special to my heart because I have an 11-year-old daughter and if I’m not making my community better, what am I leaving for her," said Erica Wilson-Traxler, who attended the dinner.
If you were not able to make it out tonight, but would still like to help, the Hulen Fire Department has set up a Go Fund Me page benefiting Assistant Fire Chief Padilla and his family.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.