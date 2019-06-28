Jackson County EMS, ER Staff receive national award

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Jackson County EMS received a national award alongside the Jackson County Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room staff from the American Heart Association.
This was the first year Jackson County EMS and ER workers entered to win the Mission Lifeline Award, and because of their fast response times dealing with Code Purples, or active heart attacks, this team can celebrate this prestigious award.
Jackson County’s decision to put their name in the running for the Mission Lifeline award wasn’t a surprise for the EMS and emergency team, because they’ve been working on this for years.
“We’ve been doing for about five or six years now, but the longer we do it the more we learn about it," said William Stevens, the EMS Director.
“They have to make certain metrics, and time benchmarks and work with the hospital here locally to get that patient that’s having a heart attack to the right facility,” said Alicia Webster, a director with the American Heart Association.
Last summer, the group committed themselves to reaching those times, and they said earning this award is due to steady progress made throughout the last year.
“We’ve been working towards, and really strive for every time a patient comes in with chest pain. We have a protocol, where we notify our team immediately, let them know it’s a chest pain, EKG, and they have a certain amount of time to do the EKG,” said Kelley Martinez, the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Emergency Director.
“We had some of the best times in the state. It is a real honor,” said Stevens.
Because the award went to both EMS and the hospital, Martinez said it was all about teamwork and communication between the departments.
“Our connection with EMS is very important. All the staff is highly involved to be able to accomplish this goal, us and EMS both,” said Martinez.
“Of course my goal is next year to have them at gold plus award, which basically means they would do this for two consecutive years,” said Webster.
Martinez said the work for next year begins right away, but they are taking time to recognize his and the rest of team’s hard work.
“It’s very special to know that we’ve taken great care of these patients, and to get this award,” said Martinez.
“This is the very first time they have put in for this award, but they’ve been doing great work all along, and this shows that," said Webster.
Jackson County EMS and the emergency room team’s joint victory was one of just eight in all of Oklahoma.
That list of winners also includes the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Ambulance services.
