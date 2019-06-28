Lawton restaurant closing doors for good

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The rumors are true... a popular lunch spot in Lawton is officially closing its doors for good.
According to Pusan Korean Restaurant’s website, the establishment will be closed the first 2 weeks in July 20-19 for their normal vacation time; however, 7 News confirmed today with the owners that Saturday, June 29 will be their final day of business.
The family owned and operated restaurant on Northwest Sheridan Road has been open for more than 15 years.
The owners tell us that it is time for them to retire and they look forward to relaxing.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.