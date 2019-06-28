MedWatch: Lawton’s 8th Annual Tomato Festival

To learn more about tomatoes you can head on down to Lawton’s 8th annual tomato festival July 13th from 8 to noon at the Great Plains Coliseum. The Festival is free. However, they do rely on donations to put the festival on. They will also be selling this years tomato festival t-shirt at the market. For more information on entries for the contests, or to become a sponsor you can call 365-4256.