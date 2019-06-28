Reynolds Army Health Clinic having issues with phone service

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill is having some phone service interruptions in many areas of the clinic.
They're working to restore full service as soon as possible.
Right now, their appointment line is able to schedule, cancel, or change appointments, but is operating at a reduced capability.
This is resulting in longer wait times and calls getting disconnected.
The Reynolds Army Health Clinic Help Desk numbers, and posted numbers for the Urgent Care Clinic, Pharmacy, and Pharmissary are working, although the specialty clinics are without phone service.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic will be posting daily updates on the situation on their Facebook Page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.