Reynolds Army Health Clinic phone service restored

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: The Reynolds Army Health Clinic phone service has been restored.
As of late Friday afternoon, the phone system was restored to normal operations.
All areas of the clinic should be able to be reached at their normal numbers now.
The RAHC thanks all of their beneficiaries for their patience last week while working through this issue.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Reynolds Army Health Clinic on Fort Sill is having some phone service interruptions in many areas of the clinic.
They're working to restore full service as soon as possible.
Right now, their appointment line is able to schedule, cancel, or change appointments, but is operating at a reduced capability.
This is resulting in longer wait times and calls getting disconnected.
The Reynolds Army Health Clinic Help Desk numbers, and posted numbers for the Urgent Care Clinic, Pharmacy, and Pharmissary are working, although the specialty clinics are without phone service.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic will be posting daily updates on the situation on their Facebook Page.
