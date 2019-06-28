Tuition, fees at Cameron University unchanged for the first time in nearly a decade

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuition and fees are staying the same this year at Cameron University. This comes after the board of regents approved CU's budget earlier this week. It is the first time since 2010 that students at the university will not see an increase in tuition or fees.
Cameron University's president, Dr. John, McArthur said they were able to keep it the same because of the university's focus to be efficient and an increase in state appropriation. Dr. McArthur said he knows it's a huge relief to the more than 4,000 students who go to CU.
"That means the budget they had in place last year they can continue to use," he said.
Aggie Connie Goodwin was excited to hear that she won’t see an increase this coming school year.
"That's one less thing that I have to worry about, and I can focus more on my education with that,” Goodwin said. “So, I'm super happy about that, and it's less for students who have loans, so they don't have to worry about it going up and interest rates. So, I'm super excited for me and my friends."
Students pay just under $6,500 in tuition for the fall and spring semesters if they take 30 hours. He said he hopes this helps Aggies stay in school and get the degree that they're working towards.
"In this part of Oklahoma, anytime we make something cost more, fewer people take advantage of that opportunity,” Dr. McArthur said. “The last thing we want to do is steer people away from continuing their education in our part of the state."
Not only are they keeping tuition the same, but they're also doing some upgrades to different buildings across the campus. The board also approved allowing the university to make some changes to Conwill Hall which was built in 1952. Over the next year, ADA bathrooms and an elevator will be added to the building.
"Rather than trying to build something new, which is very, very expensive, let's take care of what we have,” he said. “I think Conwill Hall is a good example of Cameron of trying to take care of the resources we already have."
Classes won’t be held in the building while construction is going on. The classes normally held there will be at Nance Boyer and South Shepler.
