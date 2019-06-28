Woman transported to hospital after getting throat slit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police were called to the area of 14th and E Ave around 3:15 Friday morning for an assault where a woman had her throat slashed.
That female victim was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
According to scanner traffic, LPD said they had a limited description of the suspect as a skinny male without a shirt on and was last scene headed south on foot.
We’ll keep you updated on this story as details become available.
