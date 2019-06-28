Woman transported to hospital after getting throat slit

By Makenzie Burk | June 28, 2019 at 4:30 AM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police were called to the area of 14th and E Ave around 3:15 Friday morning for an assault where a woman had her throat slashed.

That female victim was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

According to scanner traffic, LPD said they had a limited description of the suspect as a skinny male without a shirt on and was last scene headed south on foot.

