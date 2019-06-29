Blood drive helps Lawton family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A blood drive to help a local family wrapped up in Lawton.
The All-American Blood Drive ended Friday at Cache Road Square.
Blood donation credits from the drive were offered to the family of a child who was born with a congenital heart disease and recently passed away after having a series of strokes.
His mother has become an ambassador for the Oklahoma Blood Institute and was there at the drive.
“I’m doing this for him, but I’m not just doing this for him, I’m doing this for anybody’s loved ones. It only takes a moment for one of us to be in a situation where all of a sudden we need that life-saving gift," said Jennifer Hancock, OBI ambassador.
People who donated got tickets to an OKC Dodgers baseball game, a movie pass to New Vision Theaters in Central Mall, Ted’s donor bucks, and a limited edition Dairy Max T-shirt and squeeze cow.
