Crowds enjoy blue skies at 5th annual Freedom Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Elmer Thomas Park saw large crowds on Saturday at the 5th annual Freedom Festival.
The day of family fun includes food, bounce houses for the kids, and, of course, one of the largest free fireworks displays in Oklahoma!
Five years ago, Lawton did not have any public firework shows. So, Keith Jackson started the freedom festival so that people in the city could enjoy the July 4th festivities.
“We formed this committee and started having meetings and it was working out really good," said Keith Jackson, chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival Committee. "Found out the first year we didn’t know what the heck we were doing, and we threw something together, though.”
Jackson said that first year was rained out, but they still put on the fire works show later that night, and the people stuck around for it.
“It was fun,” said Jackson. “We had a large turnout that night and that was on Saturday, the fourth of July, and now we keep moving it up a day or two every time we have it the next year.”
Lawton resident, Deenia Shepherd, was there that first freedom festival. Now, she makes sure she is ready for the weather.
“Well, we come prepared for anything and everything," said Shepherd. "If it rains, we’ll be dry.”
Vendor, Danny Tendall, has been coming out to the Freedom Festival since the very first year, as well.
He has two stands that offer three different food and beverage options: Bratwurst, funnel cakes, and frozen lemonade.
“First year was a lot of people here and it’s grown every year since then,” said Tendall.
Almost every corner of Elmer Thomas Park had some sort of attraction for the festival.
“As you can tell, I got pretty well all the areas covered now,” said Jackson. “I got a car and motorcycle show, and then of course the food booths, the playground, the splash pad, and all the things that kids like to do. So, we think we got everything covered. We’re just trying to keep it going every year.”
Last year’s attendance was around 30,000. Jackson said it is a good feeling when a year worth of planning pays off with big numbers.
“I think it is the turnout," said Jackson. "I think that’s how you’re defined is by how many people come out to your program, and I think we’ve done a good job with that. So, I’m excited and we’ll see what happens.”
The 2019 Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival wraps up around 10 p.m. Saturday after one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma.
