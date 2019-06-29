The Duncan Lady Demons Softball team hosts 5K Color Run

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The Duncan Lady Demons Softball team held their first color run Saturday.
The Duncan Lady Demons Softball team hosted a 5K color run to help raise funds to update their softball facility. About 45 runners came out to participate in the Demons Dash.
Booster Club President, Tami Carlton said it’s important to have the community’s support. She said they raised about $1,000 from this event.
“With funds being cut throughout the school districts, we have to raise a lot of money ourselves to help the girls travel, feed them while they’re out on the road, update any field improvements that we need," said Carlton.
Carlton said they plan to hold this event again next year. For more information on upcoming fundraisers you can find them on Facebook.
