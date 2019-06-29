Emergency crews respond to near drowning of 1-year-old near Fletcher and Elgin

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews were called to a home between Fletcher and Elgin Friday night after getting a report that a one-year-old was near drowning.
The first call came in a little before 9:00 p.m.
Firefighters told dispatchers the child had been in a pool at a home near Northeast Clift Drive and Simmons Circle.
They said the one-year-old had a faint pulse and was breathing when Survival Flight was preparing to land to take the child to a hospital.
We’ll pass along more information when we get it.
