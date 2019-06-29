Emergency crews respond to near drowning of 1-year-old near Fletcher and Elgin

June 28, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 10:50 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews were called to a home between Fletcher and Elgin Friday night after getting a report that a one-year-old was near drowning.

The first call came in a little before 9:00 p.m.

Firefighters told dispatchers the child had been in a pool at a home near Northeast Clift Drive and Simmons Circle.

They said the one-year-old had a faint pulse and was breathing when Survival Flight was preparing to land to take the child to a hospital.

