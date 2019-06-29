First Alert 7 Forecast: Hot past couple days but changes coming!

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The past 2 days have been scorchers but some cooler temperatures and chances for rain are on the 7 day forecast. Sunday we should be a little cooler with a high temperature of 93. High temperatures the rest of the week will stay in the low 90s and low temperatures in the low 70s. The next best chance for rain could be here as soon as Monday, with a 20% chance of afternoon and early evening pop-up storms. More storms are possible for July 4th and into next weekend. Not a complete washout on these storms but the chances are there. Have a great rest of your weekend and thanks for watching us!