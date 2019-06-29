Fort Sill soldiers depart after deployment ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Families said farewell to their loved ones in the military for the time being during a send-off Friday afternoon at Fort Sill.
The 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery left for the Centcom Area of Operations.
Several hundred deployed Friday, with others leaving ahead of time to set up conditions there.
The commander of the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery told 7News how it feels to be heading out, with many soldiers leaving spouses and families behind.
“Today’s about soldiers and families. A lot of times, people thank soldiers and families for their service and sacrifice. That separation is a big part of that sacrifice that we often talk about," said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Porter, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery.
Their deployment is expected to last nine months.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.