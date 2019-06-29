Grant awarded to Oklahoma for apprenticeship programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Apprenticeships in Oklahoma are expanding thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Education and Training Administration.
Registered apprenticeship programs offer Oklahomans a chance to earn higher wages and learn specialized skills for over 1,000 trades, including electrical, plumbing, I.T. and even accounting.
Brent Morey is the Executive Director, Community Action Development Corporation and says the grant is a plus for employers and job seekers now and in the future.
“Jobs will require highly trained individuals for particular skills and this apprenticeship program will help employers look toward the future and make plans to develop a curriculum to train employees," says Morey.
Morey says if you’re interested in learning about apprenticeship opportunities simply visit your local workforce development center and ask.
Community Action Development Corporation has an apprenticeship program for those looking for careers in their head start program.
For more information give them a call at 580-355-5588.
