Lawton-Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Chamber Banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Ft sill Chamber of Commerce celebrated the past year at their annual banquet.
The banquet wasn’t all fun and games, its also the time when the chamber hosts their annual meeting.
“We say goodbye to our board members for this year, we will welcome our new board members, and we will also introduce our new chairperson, Jennifer Ellis," said Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer- Ragland.
Incoming chair Jennifer Ellis is just the third woman ever to hold that title, and she said the banquet was an awesome beginning to her time as chamber chairwoman.
“July 1st is my first day, but first we are going to celebrate the successes of Albert Johnson Jr, and all the things he has done for the chamber during his year. Then introduce me to go into next season. I’m incredibly excited," said Jennifer Ellis.
“Outgoing board members have done so much to help us, we’ve looked at housing, childcare, education, so there’s a number of ways we’ve looked at enhancing and telling the story of how great Lawton- Ft. Sill really is," said Spencer-Ragland.
Many of the women in attendance followed the theme of women in leadership by dressing in white. Spencer-Ragland said showing support and being a role model to women in Lawton is a huge focus for the chamber.
“It’s not a power statement, as much as it is a motivational statement. Whatever field they choose to go in, we want to let them know women can serve an important part in the community," said Spencer-Ragland.
The event also presented awards to businesses and community members, including the Shelia O. Lee volunteer award that was presented to 7 news met Matt DiPirro.
“Some people, they never get any recognition for these things, and it’s really important, if you want to keep people working for your community, you have to acknowledge and respect what they are working towards," said Ellis.
Full List of Winners:
Sheila O. Lee Volunteer of the Year - Matt DiPirro
Community Spirit Award - Bank First
Young Professional of the Year - Chase Massie
Hassen Cara Volunteer of the Year - Kelly Harris
Lifetime Achievement - Goodyear Tire
Business of the Year - Southwest Chemical and Restaurant Supply
Rising Star Award - Viridian Coffee
Rookie Red Coat of the Year - Rose Duncan
Red Coat of the Year - Debra Evans
