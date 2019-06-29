Salvation Army of Lawton collects fans for a cool cause

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As temperatures continue to climb, it’s a reminder that some people don’t have a way to beat the heat.
With 100-degree heat and no air conditioning, a fan can save a life.
“That’s how big of a difference it can make,” said Major David Robinson, Salvation Army of Lawton.
“I know my air conditioner went out at the apartment and I though woah,” said Barbara Klaassen, Social Services at Salvation Army of Lawton.
While a fan is simple object, the impact is monumental.
“How did we survive growing up with no air conditioning,” said Major Robinson.
“My mom used to get a great big aluminum pan and drop ice in it and set it where the fan would blow over it and make cool air,” said Klaassen.
The mission of the Summer Fan Drive is to bring relief from the heat to people who cannot afford or do not have air conditioning.
“It just seems nice that we can help the people so they don’t have to suffer through the heat,” said Klassen.
“I know a lot of the senior citizens, even if they have air conditioning they don’t think they can afford to run it," said Major Robinson. "So, a fan is worth a million dollars to them.”
The community can help by purchasing a new box fan and dropping it off at the Salvation Army’s office on SW E Ave.
“We live in a city of heroes, but not all of us wear uniforms," said Major Robinson. "You can be a hero and not wear a uniform.”
Around 100 fans were donated last year, but less than five are left.
“It’s easy to drop a fan off or buy a couple of fans and drop them off," said Major Robinson. "You just don’t know whose life you’re going to touch.”
If you’re in need of a fan, you can stop by the Salvation Army’s office during operating hours. The process is simple--you’re only asked to bring your ID and a rent receipt.
Also, Major Robinson says due to a shortage of staff the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store will be closed until new employees are hired. It is not exactly known how long the closure will last but you can count on us to keep you updated.
