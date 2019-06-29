UPDATE: Victim in Lawton shooting expected to survive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning that a warrant has been issued for someone for a crime that happened at the same location as a shooting earlier this week.
We told you at 5 that Lawton Police hadn’t released much information on the shooting that happened near 21st and Northwest Arlington Avenue on Monday night.
Now, we’ve learned that the Comanche County District Attorney has issued a warrant for Rachel Gonzales for an attempted burglary that happened at the same home on the same day.
According to the warrant, Gonzales is accused of kicking in the back door of the home.
The warrant does not indicate if she was the person who was shot, but Lawton police say that person is expected to survive.
We are still waiting for the police report from LPD after several requests this week.
