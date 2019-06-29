Woman connected to Lawton shooting turns self in

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman wanted for her part in a recent shooting has turned herself in.
Michelle Wooten is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting of a man outside the Lincoln Villa apartments late last month.
Authorities say she drove Markell Morrison from the scene after he shot a woman during an argument.
According to court documents, Wooten told police she knew someone had been shot after she heard screaming.
She said she drove Markell and three others home and did not call police.
She has been booked in the Comanche County detention center on $10,000 bond.
