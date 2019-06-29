Woman’s throat slit in southwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman was taken to a hospital after her throat was slit in Lawton earlier Friday morning.
It all started shortly after 3:00 Friday morning when police were called to the area of 14th and E Ave for a reported assault.
When they arrived officers found a woman with a cut throat.
She was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, although we do not know her current condition.
7News spoke to a neighbor who came out of her house when police arrived.
“Didn’t hear nothing and that’s what’s so killing about it... it was so quiet. There was no arguing, no nothing. She was holding her throat," said area resident Earline Whitehead.
Earline says that she met the victim for the first time yesterday. She said she was planning to get married soon.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody or not.
We'll continue to keep you updated as additional information is released.
