Cameron students participate in 48 Hour Film Project

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A group of Cameron University students are losing sleep this weekend. That’s because they spent two full days participating in The 48 Hour Film Project.
The 48 Hour Film Project is a national event and various cities participate in it annually. Teams have to write, shoot, and edit a 4 to 7 minute film all in 48 hours.
Director of the film “Do Not Play,” Bryan Araujo said he drove to Oklahoma City Friday evening to draw their team’s genre out of a can. That being Fantasy.
“The movie is about a brother and a sister who find a video game console at a garage sale and they choose to buy it and take it home and end up getting trapped in the game and encounter the evil witch of the woods,” said Araujo.
Araujo said other requirements were incorporating a given character, prop, and line. Actor, Brayden Milam said his favorite part was the process of creating a film.
“Just kind of what I love the most is seeing all the parts of how movie making is done, and becoming more integrated into the role of movie making and just being with everybody," said Milam.
Once the film is completed, they have until 7:30 p.m. to take it up to the festival in Oklahoma City.
Films will be screened July 6th at The Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City in front of an audience of filmmakers, friends and families. Awards will be given.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.