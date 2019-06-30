Collision in Caddo County sends four people to OU Medical Center

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) -An accident sent four people to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City Saturday just after 3:30 p.m.
A 16-year-old of Apache was traveling eastbound on State Highway 19 four and a half miles West of Cyril when she departed the roadway to the right and over corrected sliding passed the center line.
She was hit by another vehicle traveling westbound. That vehicle continued heading west before exiting the roadway and striking a tree. The two people in that vehicle transported to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition.
The 16-year-old treated and released at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Two other passengers, both juveniles, taken to OU Medical Center. One admitted in fair condition and the other in critical condition.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
