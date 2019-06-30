Elgin community helping others with blessing box

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time... The Elgin community is coming together to help others in need by donating non-perishable items.
Alona Hayes and Jenny Giles are the mother-daughter duo behind the Elgin Blessing Box.
They said they want this blessing box to bless others, not only those from Elgin, but from any community.
“It’s just something for everyone," said Giles. "If you need it, you take it.”
After coming across the blessing box idea from another town, Alona Hayes was inspired to bring one to Elgin.
“We had the idea to help the Elgin community, and then I decided that we were going to go ahead and do it... From creating the Facebook page to having the materials donated by T H Rogers in Fletcher. Philip Asher, a local fireman on post, graced us and decided to build it for us, and then we just went from there," said Hayes. "We just started asking the community for help and it just blossomed.”
The big red box is now stocked with all kinds of non-perishables, from food, to hygiene products, household goods, and even baby items.
“I think this is something the community would benefit from, from young to old, and people who are on fixed incomes," said Hayes. "Maybe they’ve had something catastrophic happen and maybe need a little help to their next paycheck.”
Just like it says on the outside of the box: “bring what you can, take what you need,” the Elgin community wants to help others be blessed.
Giles said one of the biggest blessings from the blessing box is the help from the community.
“I mean, really, I just want to thank the community for helping out," said Giles. "I mean, this was just an idea and you’ve made it happen.”
The mother daughter duo said they are not done yet. They also have plans to start a cold box for refrigerated items.
The Elgin Blessing Box is located right outside the Elgin fire station.
