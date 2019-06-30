First Baptist West Church honors veterans at annual Freedom Celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First Baptist West Church in Lawton celebrated veterans with their annual patriotic service and Corvette show.
The annual event not only honors the men and women who daily protect and defend our liberty, but also allows those same men and women the opportunity to select their favorite Corvettes for the awards that were presented at the end of the festivities.
The church also gathered for their morning service where they sang patriotic songs and honored the different military branches.
“We’re in a community that has very close ties of course with Fort Sill. We’re very, very proud of that," said Jimmy Cagle, a Freedom Celebration coordinator. "A lot of our members have served in the military, and we’re very proud of their service to our country, either they’re serving now or have retired from different branches of the service. So, it’s a nice way to recognize them and recognize all of our armed forces on this special time of the year.”
The church service lasted until noon and was followed by a lunch for the Corvette owners and church members. Afterwards, trophies were presented to the show winners.
