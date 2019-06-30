Marlow man transported to hospital following collision

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) -A 67-year-old Marlow man was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after failing to yield at a stop sign.
Davis Kenneth was driving eastbound shortly after 1 a.m. on Blackburn road near Marlow without the use of headlights.
After failing to stop, he was stuck by another vehicle heading southbound on 9 Mile Road. That driver was admitted in good condition at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Kenneth was admitted in serious condition with head and internal injuries.
