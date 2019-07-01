Camping spots filling up at Lake Lawtonka ahead of July 4th

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With temperatures rising and the 4th of July just days away, a popular place to cool off and have fun is right in our backyard. Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth have already seen an influx of people this year, especially this week.
“This is our busiest holiday of the year," said Lake Supervisor Jim Bonnarens. "Memorial Day gets us started. Then Fourth of July, we typically don’t have any sites available.”
Camping spots are limited. The primitive camping area is the only area available as of today. Reserving a spot is as simple as coming out and pitching a tent.
“Because we don’t take reservations, they have to come out, set their tent up and then my fee collector comes out 7 days a week," said Bonnarens. "If its after hours, we have a drop box at our office off of Highway 58.”
A common misconception is the use of fireworks at the lake. Lieutenant Brad Davis says they are prohibited.
“With it being 4th of July, on any city property, you can’t shoot fireworks, that’s Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth," said Lt. Davis. "There will be a zero tolerance policy on that this year.”
He also stresses glass bottles are not allowed. Drinking and driving in any capacity is also prohibited, whether it’s your car, boat, or golf cart.
“You could be cited for operating that golf cart whole intoxicated," said Lt. Davis. "Just be careful, use common sense and good judgment.”
Be sure your boat is stocked with a life jacket for every passenger and be aware of your surroundings
