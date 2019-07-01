Disabled veterans chapter started in Frederick

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A non-profit that focuses on helping disabled veterans now has a chapter in Frederick. DAV is an organization that helps more than 1 million veterans every year. The group not only gives veterans a place to gather but also help file claims.
Starting a DAV chapter in Frederick is a long time coming for Buddy Shook who served in the Navy in the 1980s.
"I feel like it gave me the leadership abilities to do what I'm doing right now," he said.
Shook and five others in the Frederick area have spent the past six years working to get a DAV chapter.
"There were many times that I just wanted to throw it down and walk away, but you could say that my hard-headedness is what kept me going," Shook said.
At one time, they had a chapter in Frederick, but it closed, leaving the closest ones in Lawton and Altus. Shook is a Service Officer, which means he can file claims for veterans in Frederick, so they don't have to go elsewhere to file them.
Cedric Edwards is one of the people who helped him get it started and is now a senior vice commander for the chapter. He said there's one thing he wants people to know.
"We're here to help veterans and we would like to see more veterans come out and get involved,” Edwards said. “The more veterans that get involved maybe we’ll be able to get the community involved and be able to help the kids, be able to help widows, just get the community involved because of we all we have."
Shook said there are a lot of disabled veterans living in Frederick.
"I hope that they get the benefits that they deserve,” he said. “I hope that we can rally them up and get more people involved, and we eventually want to make an auxiliary unit which can be the wives of the veterans. I just want to see us make a difference in Frederick."
He said they’re working to get a van, so they can provide transportation to doctors’ appointments for the disabled veterans.
The chapter is also having a fish fry fundraiser on the 13th from 11 a.m. until they run out of food. It’s going to be at the gravel parking lot across from the high school in Frederick.
