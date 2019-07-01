Donations stolen from Marlow Samaritans donation bin

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Donations are down at a Marlow organization that helps clothe the community, but it’s because someone keeps stealing the donations.
Right in the heart of downtown Marlow sits the Samaritans, an organization that gives free clothes to anyone in need. They run completely on donations, which is why they have this drop box out back, but unfortunately, someone keeps stealing from it. The drop box for donations sits right out back, but it's often not big enough for all of the donations.
"So they set it around the box and on the back porch. People have been coming along and taking just everything, just backing a truck up and just loading everything up,” said Kathy Thompson.
There’s no word on exactly how much stuff they took, but they know it was a lot.
"They probably took six or eight big tubs of stuff, boxes, a lot of bags, but then there was a baby crib and a baby changing table. Anything a baby would need, and they took it all,” Thompson said.
It’s made worse by the fact that by taking donations, Carolyn Lowe said they’re only hurting their neighbors in the community.
"We just had a lady in here who is starting a new class at the Vo-tech to better herself and she found some very nice clothes here to help her get started. That’s what it’s all about is giving everyone that same opportunity to come and shop our clothing store, I think that’s what is upsetting us the most,” Lowe said.
The building does have security cameras but because of the lighting they were unable to get a good picture of whoever stole the items. But they said they are fixing the problem, have gotten the Marlow Police Department involved and will be pressing charges if and when they catch anybody stealing from the donation bin again. While it could be someone in need taking the items, they don’t believe that to be the case because of what time of year it is.
"Usually during garage sale season is when they really start in. I think it’s someone just taking it to resell it. Anybody that comes in here and knows me knows if there’s something out there, they can get a hold of me and ask me for it, and I’ll give it to them. People need things but they’re just taking it to resell it,” Thompson said.
If it is someone in need and not just someone trying to make an extra couple of bucks, they ask you simply do what everyone else does. Come through the front door and take what you need. They are open in downtown Marlow every Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
