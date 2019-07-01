First Alert 7 Forecast: A hot day today, but it could be worse.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures to start the work week will be hot but not as hot as it could be. It is not unheard of to see triple digits this time of year. Mother nature is being kind! High temperatures will stay mainly in the low 90s today and creep into the middle 90s later this week. Also, there is an opportunity or two for some relief in the form of scattered thunderstorms. The biggest threat would be heavy rain and gusty winds. The 4th of July forecast remains to look good. Highs in the low 90s and a slim chance of thunderstorms. Don’t cancel any plans.