First Alert 7 Forecast: seasonably hot temperatures and spotty storm chances this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first week of July will feature weather we’d expect for this time of year: hot temperatures and low storm chances.
For the rest of this evening, expect partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear towards sunset. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm in eastern counties. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. These storms may be triggered by a leftover boundary moving in from our northwest later tonight. Highs will reach the mid 90s with breezy south winds.
Mostly sunny Wednesday with breezy south winds and highs in the mid 90s. More of the same for the 4th of July on Thursday but there is a low chance of a spotty storm. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Isolated storms will be possible each day from Friday through the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.
The severe threat will be low with any storms this week but storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
