GRAPHIC: Missing Ohio toddler found safe with news crew on scene

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl reported missing in Ohio has been found safe.
A man, identified as her uncle, carried Janyila Turner out of a vacant apartment just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. A WXIX crew at the scene observed the emotional scene, with more than a dozen concerned onlookers.
Janyila was found in the same complex where her mother reported her missing Sunday.
Relatives say the uncle kicked in the door of the apartment when someone heard Janyila’s cries. An unidentified man said they did not find anyone else inside.
Authorities had searched for the toddler for several hours late Sunday and early Monday.
The girl’s tearful mother called 911 Sunday night to report her daughter missing, according to a recording of the call released Monday.
She asked the dispatcher if there were any reports of a missing child because her daughter may have opened the screen door and wandered off about 20 minutes prior, according to the recording.
Janyila knows how to open the door but doesn’t usually wander off, the mother reported.
The dispatcher asked if the toddler had ever left before.
“No,” the mother responded. “Sometimes she plays hide and seek but we always find her."
