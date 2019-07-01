UPDATE: Suspect in burglary was shooting victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have confirmed that a woman wanted for attempted burglary last week was the victim of a shooting.
The Comanche County District Attorney issued a warrant for Rachel Gonzales for an attempted burglary that took place at a home near 21st and Northwest Arlington Avenue last Monday.
Now, Lawton police confirmed that Gonzales was the victim of the shooting.
They say she was taken to a hospital and has since been released. Lawton police say they are now actively looking for her.
At this point, it's still not clear what led up to the shooting.
