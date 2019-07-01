Vernon police announce two additional arrest connected to 2017 murder

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a 2017 murder at the “Cowboy Club” in Vernon.
According to a press release, the Vernon Police Department arrested Robert Thomas and Ronald Fanner for killing club owner Jerry McBride.
Police say they received tips from witnesses who were at the club that night who said Thomas was seen in a truck wearing a bandanna across his face. He allegedly told the witness that he was going to “hit a lick,” slang for robbing someone. Thomas also allegedly called a witness and told them to leave the area, information which was confirmed by cell phone records.
Thomas was also linked to the crime thanks to forensic evidence recovered at another shooting in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Police Department sent several shell casings from a July 10, 2016 shooting to the Department of Public Safety crime lab where experts determined casings from both shootings came from the same gun.
Thomas was witnessed at the scene of the Wichita Falls shooting as well. Fanner was allegedly a lookout during the crime.
