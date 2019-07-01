Volunteer Firefighter completes “Firefighter 1” course

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Valley View Volunteer Firefighter Ricky Holland completed his live burns and written test over the weekend.
Holland was part of a group that utilized the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response or SAFER grant.
The SAFER grant pays the way through training to be certified as "firefighter 1" and provides a complete set of bunker gear to the students.
While the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department requires all of their members to pass the “structural firefighter” course, they encourage all of their firefighters to continue to learn and reach high certification levels like Holland and others in the training class have done.
