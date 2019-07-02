Basic training takes soldiers through the Army Physical Fitness Test

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Basic trainees in the D-Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery on Fort Sill are more than halfway through the nine week training. Two of four platoons took the Army Physical Fitness Test Tuesday morning, challenging the endurance of their upper body, lower body, and cardio.
“They have two minutes to execute as many push-ups as possible, the second event is sit-ups, also two minutes," said Staff Sergeant Miriam Reyes. "The final event is the two mile run.”
Private Second Class Joseph Christensen was the first male to finish the two mile run with a time of 12:13. He says it’s his best event, attributing his success to mental toughness.
“A lot of this is mental," said Pvt. Christensen. "You can push your body as far as you want. All the yelling and physical exertion helps prepare for that.”
This is a graduation requirement for the trainees. This morning’s APFT was their second shot at it.
“A passing score is 60 points in each event, so for males I think that’s 42 push-ups, females must complete 19 push-ups," said Staff Sgt. Reyes. "As they go up in age, it gets easier to pass, however, as it gets harder to max, which is 300 points.”
Staff Sergeant Reyes says the trainees have come a long way since Week One.
“So this cycle, we got lucky," she said. "A lot of females are running very fast, 14:00 or 15:00. But even getting them from zero points to 55 is such an incredible thing to see.”
Trainees have also grown as a unit, encouraging one another to make it to the finish line.
“We all work together and push each other to do better every time," said Private Melissa Grant. "Even if you pass your PT test every time, there is always room for improvement.”
The 1st and 2nd Platoons took the APFT Tuesday morning, and the 3rd and 4th will take it Wednesday morning at 5:30. Next week, trainees will take the test one last time.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.