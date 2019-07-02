Cement man dies in wreck near Watonga

WATONGA, Okla. (TNN) - A Cement resident has died in a crash near Watonga, OK around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, Jerry Wayne Smith, 48, was driving a Freightliner semi-truck when he went off the edge of Highway 270 5 miles south of Watonga. He hit a creek embankment and rolled over.
Smith was flown from the scene to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
OHP says sleepiness appears to be the cause of the wreck.
