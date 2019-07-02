Duncan man accused in 2017 double murder now competent to stand trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man who was accused of killing his wife and stepfather in November of 2017 will now answer those charges.
Shane Josiah Kirk was arrested on November 29, 2017 after Duncan police responded to a home on Mimosa Avenue and found Jessica Kirk and Dennis Duncan had been shot and killed.
In July of 2018, Kirk was ruled to be incompetent to stand trial in the double murder.
But in November of 2018, Kirk’s case was brought back before a judge and it was ruled he was now competent. On June 25, Kirk appeared in a Stephens County courtroom for a Preliminary Hearing and Examination where a judge ruled he was fit to stand trial on two counts of Murder in the First Degree.
He will be formally arraigned on August 22.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.