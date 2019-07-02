First Alert 7 Forecast: hot & humid into the 4th with isolated storm chances

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few cooling showers today and low chances will continue this week.
For the rest of this evening, any showers or storms will end by 8PM. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight as lows drop into the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures rising to 90 by noon and mid 90s for highs. South winds 10-20 mph. Mostly clear and mild tomorrow night as lows drop into the 70s.
The Fourth of July looks great with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s with south winds 10-20 mph. More of the same from Friday into the weekend. It will stay hot & humid with highs in the mid 90s and a slight chance of storms each day. Temperatures will stay hot into early next week but we should stay dry.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.