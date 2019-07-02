First Alert 7 Forecast: A little rain relief this morning but continued hot & humid.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Portions of the viewing area, mainly east of Lawton saw a few rain showers this morning. The hot and humid weather will continue. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s this week and into the weekend. Also, any given day could see a scattered or isolate shower or thunderstorm. The best opportunities may come this weekend. I do NOT expect a complete washout of your plans especially for the 4th of July. Thanks for watching and trusting us for your weather information! -First Alert Meteorologist Steve Carano