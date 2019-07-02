Law enforcement explains how they find missing children

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If a kid goes missing, when do law enforcement officers let the public know about the missing child and what can you do? When a child is reported missing, officials with both the Lawton Police Department and Comanche County Sheriff's Office said they start trying to determine if the kid is lost or if they ran away.
If law enforcement officers believe a kid is in danger or cannot be found, Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department and Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they'll release information out to the public as soon as they can.
"A child is a precious gift from the Lord, and that's one of the main things," Sheriff Stradley said. "We want to find that child and make sure everything is alright. I've been on some that turned out great, and I've been on some that didn't turn out so well. All the time you're looking, you're praying that everything is going to be alright and we're going to find him or her."
Sgt. Jenkins said when a kid goes missing, officers will go to that area and talk to neighbors and the kid's friends to see if they've seen them recently or know where they might be.
"We understand that a lot of times, the public knows before we know,” he said. “They've seen this kid, or this person two hours ago, 15 minutes ago. Let us know that. Even if it's been a long time you may think let us know 'I saw him or her two hours ago that way we have some sort of area to track down."
Sheriff Stradley said it's important for parents to keep an eye on their kids.
"I know that they run and they go fast, but somebody needs to pay attention where nothing will happen to them,” he said.
If a parent has checked everywhere and they still can’t find their kid Sgt. Jenkins said parents should call and let law enforcement know.
"If you have reason to believe that hey, this is something that my kid does not do, he or she is gone, call us as soon as possible. Don't give it a time frame. Like I said, as soon as possible, as soon as you're able to make that call and you feel that I need to call the police, I get to get that out there, give us a call at that time."
Besides letting the media know, they can issue an amber alert, but they’re typically only done in cases of abductions.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.