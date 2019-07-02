Lawton man charged with shooting into home he tried to break into

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is charged for shooting into a home he’s accused of trying to break into.
Police say they went out to a home on southwest Park Avenue last week on reports of a disturbance with gunfire.
A woman told them 39-year-old Quincy Irons had chased her into her home, then tried to break in through a bedroom window.
She said as he was trying to do that, Irons fired a single round into her ceiling, then ran off.
Officers found Irons soon after when they say he began yelling at them from the bedroom window of a nearby home.
As they were arresting and handcuffing him, police say he spontaneously admitted that he had tried to shoot the woman. He also made several threats to her life as he was being walked outside the home.
A gun was found in Irons’ home.
He's charged with firing into a home, carrying a firearm while under the influence and threatening to perform violence.
He’s due in court later this month.
