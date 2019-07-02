UPDATE: Missing Lawton girl found

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: 1:09 A.M. Lawton Police Department has confirmed that Jessica Ross has been found.
The Lawton Police Department is looking for a missing child.
11 year old Jessica Ross is missing and possibly endangered.
According to a media releases from Lawton Police Department issued 11:37 Monday night, Ross was last seen 3:15 P.M. Monday.
Right now, her whereabouts are unknown.
Jessica was last seen wearing a turquoise bathing suit top, black shorts, and pink and black tennis shoes.
If you see Jessica, you are asked to call the Lawton Police Department.
