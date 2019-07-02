No injuries reported in Lawton fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about a fire that happened at a building near 17th and Southwest "A" Avenue in Lawton Monday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. We first brought it to you on Good Morning Texoma.
Fire crews say no one was inside at the time, and that the fire started outside the building.
No injuries were reported and there were no utilities hooked up there.
The fire marshal is still working to find out what caused the fire.
